Lucas Gage

Lucas Gage

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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
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SEMIRAMIS

Like Plato told us... they came from Atlantis...

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/semiramis-anunaki-nimrod-and-them

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