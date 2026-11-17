There are two ways human beings know things, and only one of them can give us any certainty. Analytic truths—logic, definitions, and mathematics—we can know with certainty, because they are representational systems we know the rules of. We are certain that all bachelors are unmarried men because that’s the definition of the word “bachelor,” and it can never be false. Two plus two is four because we all accept and agree on the mathematical axioms that make it so.

This is why there are no conspiracies about two plus two not equaling four or that we really can square a circle, but the government tells us the opposite.

When it comes to analytic truths, everyone can check against the rules. But when it comes to synthetic truths—truths about the world—we can only confirm what appears to be the case until we observe otherwise.

And this is the reason we can’t have certainty about the external world: none of us can step outside of our first‑person perspective to verify what’s called truth‑correspondence of mind independent reality. That’s a fancy way in epistemology of saying you can’t obtain certainty about anything outside of yourself because you can only check your observations with other observations, leading to an infinite regress and preventing you from obtaining certainty.

This is why science never claims a hundred percent certainty and can only give us models that are reliable enough until they are either proven wrong or refined.

The argument against scientific realism—the view that scientific theories are true—is called pessimistic meta-induction, most famously stated in Larry Laudan’s 1981 paper “A Confutation of Convergent Realism.” It asks, why should we have faith in current scientific models when there’s a whole graveyard full of them? Newton was “corrected” by Einstein. Then quantum mechanics came along, and Einstein isn’t wrong exactly, but at that level he’s not right either.

Because we can’t obtain certainty about the world, one could be skeptical about almost anything, including reality itself.

Solipsism is the belief that you’re the only person who is real. How do you know you’re not? Can you prove solipsism false? Can you prove you’re not hallucinating every human being? All you know for certain is that you’re experiencing existence. You can’t know if other people are actually real, because if you’re hallucinating them, they’d act and appear exactly as they are now in your experience.

There’s nothing invalid about this line of reasoning. A valid argument only tells you that your conclusion follows from the premises. But it can’t tell you if your argument is actually true. So even though it’s true that you can’t disprove solipsism, that doesn’t mean solipsism is true.

This is an extreme form of skepticism, and it’s the same kind of thinking that fuels conspiracy theories, like flat earth.

“The earth looks flat to me. I don’t feel like I’m moving at a thousand miles per hour. The stars seem to be in the exact same place every night. It looks like there’s a dome above me. I’ve never gone into space to verify a globe, and those NASA pictures and videos look fake to me. The government lies all the time, so how do I know that the earth isn’t flat?”

You can build entire worldviews based on such skepticism, and they could be completely coherent while being completely detached from reality. This is precisely what the isolation objection to coherentism—an epistemic theory of knowledge—warns about.

The inability for us to verify truth-correspondence of mind-independent reality is precisely why smart people can believe in stupid things. In fact, they tend to come up with stronger arguments to defend those stupid things better than the average person.

If you take the person who doesn’t remember what they learned in middle school science class, they’d actually lose to a flat earther or a moon landing denier because they wouldn’t know all the counterarguments to their clever word games and misrepresentations of the science. That’s why flat earth and moon landing denial are still around, along with many others in that realm of trutherism—hollow earth, geocentrism, germ theory denial, and other anti-scientific nonsense.

These are easily debunkable, but political conspiracy theories are much more difficult.

Conspiracies about assassinations, false flags, and historical revisionism are not as easy because direct experimentation is not readily available. You can’t rerun the Charlie Kirk or JFK assassinations. No one’s going to rebuild the Twin Towers and fly two fully fueled 767s into them to see if they collapse precisely in the same manner again. And because of this, there will always be those who doubt the official narratives, despite all the overwhelming evidence supporting them.

So long as there are gaps—whether they are real or fabricated—people will fill them. There will always be things the government hasn’t explained, things the scientific community hasn’t settled, things that were explained perfectly but got misinterpreted, or things purposely misrepresented by charlatans with an agenda.

Whatever the gaps may be, people can and will fill them with anything they can imagine—no matter how silly or unlikely—and it will make complete sense to them, as long as those beliefs fit nicely into a narrative that’s valid.

Certainty about the world was never available to any of us. All that’s left is the question of what’s more likely to be the case and where the evidence actually lies.