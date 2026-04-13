For centuries, the mechanism of empire was outward-facing. Colonialism required the projection of power: shipping militaries across oceans, building fortified outposts in distant lands, and extracting resources from foreign populations. It was a massive logistical burden. You had to train an army, maintain long supply lines, and manage a subject population thousands of miles from the seat of power.

Today, we are witnessing a paradigm shift. The elite class hasn’t abandoned the colonial model; they’ve simply inverted it.

Foreign Conquest to Domestic Enclosure

Why go to the trouble of conquering people in their own backyard when you can simply invite them into yours?

In the old model, you traveled to the “third world” to exploit labor and resources. In the new model—Reverse Colonization—the “third world” is imported to the West. By facilitating mass migration, the Parasite Class achieves several objectives at once:

Economic Exploitation: They secure a new, more compliant working class to replace a domestic population that has become too expensive or “too difficult” to manage. Political Fortification: They establish a permanent voting base that is dependent on the state and the specific wing of the elite that enabled their entry. The Domestic Police State: In a foreign land, you need a military. In your own backyard, you only need a militarized police force. By creating a society that is increasingly divided and “diverse,” the Parasite Class justifies the expansion of a surveillance and security apparatus to “manage” the inevitable friction.

The Deception of Demographic Shift

This didn’t happen through a grassroots movement; it was a top-down imposition. When the Hart-Celler Act was passed in 1965, the American public was promised it would not fundamentally alter the country’s demographics. Two generations later, the White founding stock has seen its share of the population drop from 90% to 60%. The same is happening to every European nation.

No sane population votes for its own displacement. Therefore, this shift isn’t an accident of history—it’s a deliberate policy. By weakening the social cohesion of the majority, the Parasite Class ensures that no unified populist movement can rise to challenge them.

A divided people is a conquered people.

Cultural Enslavement: DEI and the “Never Again” Doctrine

To ensure this reverse colonization goes unchallenged, the Parasite Class has deployed a suite of psychological tools. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and “Cancel Culture” act as the digital bayonets of the modern age.

Social Control: Sensitivity training and censorship are used to silence the domestic population, forcing them to participate in their own cultural deconstruction.

The Karma Narrative: In America, the Native American genocide and slavery are weaponized, whereas in Europe, historical colonial guilt and the Holocaust are weaponized. The “Never Again” motto is used to pathologize any form of nationalism, making the defense of one’s own borders appear morally equivalent to the worst crimes of the 20th century.

Check out my new book, The Fractured State, now available here.

The Parasite’s Perspective

We must realize that the Parasite Class is fundamentally indifferent to demographics. They have always been a minority, even among their own kind. They group together and live in gated communities with their own personal security.

Instead of being deployed in foreign lands living in a tent, they can conquer their own country from their backyards. And if our rulers are willing to use a military to conquer a people of a different race, religion, or ethnicity abroad, why would they care if those same people are in their backyard? So long as they are able to keep them at a safe distance from their friends, family, and co-conspirators, they aren’t concerned with demographics, as everyone aside from them is considered no different from livestock.

To the Parasite Class, people are not neighbors; they are units of information and labor. They are not to be served but exploited. Whether they are conquering you in a jungle or desert halfway across the world or in a suburb in America, the goal remains the same: total control.