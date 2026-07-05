Lucas Gage

Lucas Gage

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DexterS's avatar
DexterS
4d

You don't have to judge the authority to be legitimate. You just have to be scared enough of His threats that you don't want to risk disobedience.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lucas Gage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture