There’s a problem at the heart of apologetics’ epistemology that most believers never notice: before you can submit to any authority, you must first judge that authority to be legitimate. That judgment is yours, which means your judgment is always prior to the authority it ratifies, including divine authority.

Theists typically present the hierarchy like this: God’s word is absolute; human judgment is subordinate. But this gets the epistemic sequence completely backwards. In practice, personal judgment comes first. It evaluates the evidence—scripture, testimony, experience, and argument. It reaches a conclusion: this is true, God is real, and his authority is legitimate. Only then does deference begin; and deference, once granted, can always be revoked by the same faculty that granted it. The word of God is not absolute if you reject it.

The standard apologetic response is to argue that God’s authority is not contingent on your recognition of it. God is the Creator. He’s perfect. He’s the ground of all goodness. The apologist claims these properties confer authority independent of whether you acknowledge them.

But notice all this argument does is give you reasons. And reasons only work on a mind that evaluates them. You don’t give reasons to something already subordinate; you give reasons to a judge. The moment apologetics begins, the apologist has conceded that your judgment is the court in which God’s case is being made. Every premise requires your ratification. You must accept that creators have authority over creations, that perfection confers moral standing, and that God actually possesses those properties. Each is a judgment call made by you, not God. The argument for God’s absolute authority is itself an appeal to your sovereign judgment, which is precisely what it was supposed to bypass.

Christian theology itself provides a test case that makes the problem concrete and inescapable, one which I always bring up: Lucifer and the third of the angels who followed him. These beings had not faith but direct presence. Not inference, but immediate knowledge. There was no epistemic gap, no ambiguity about God’s existence, and yet they still rejected his authority.

This destroys the two most common responses to unbelief: that you only reject God because you haven’t truly encountered him—Lucifer and his angels had a full encounter and still refused; and that perfect knowledge of God would compel acceptance—the angels had perfect knowledge, and a third of them walked out anyway.

This leads to the deeper point: Authority is not a property a being possesses the way they possess mass or height; it’s a relation between a claimant and a recognizer. A king with no subjects is not ruling anyone. When Lucifer rejected God’s authority, God ceased to have authority over Lucifer. At that point only two options remained: persuasion, which reinstates Lucifer’s judgment as the court, or force.

At this point the apologist has one move left: “But God is the standard of good itself, so rejecting him leaves you with no moral framework at all.” This sounds devastating until you notice it assumes you’re obligated to play the good/bad game in the first place. You’re not. Your judgment doesn’t have to operate within the moral framework to be sovereign; it can decline the framework entirely. Lucifer’s refusal, taken seriously, was not “God is bad by some independent standard.” It was an exit from the evaluative structure altogether. And you can’t argue someone back into a framework they have declined to inhabit. You can only force them, which brings us to exactly where we just were.

Hell—the ultimate punishment for rejection—is not the expression of justice. It’s the confession that authority has failed. You don’t punish a subject who freely obeys. You resort to force precisely when the legitimate claim to recognition has been refused. A being who creates you, demands recognition, and then inflicts eternal suffering for non-compliance is not demonstrating perfection; it’s demonstrating exactly the kind of coercive dominance that might justify the refusal, which makes Lucifer’s position, structurally, the more coherent one.

The final irony that cuts deepest of all is how theists hold two things simultaneously: that only God can judge with true authority and that man is made in God’s image. But if man is made in God’s image, not as a pale metaphor, then man shares in the capacity to judge. The tradition says so explicitly through conscience, reason, and moral intuition. If that capacity is real, then the demand that man suppress his judgment before God’s is a demand to suppress the very image of God within him.

The apologist says God’s authority is authoritative because God is rational, discerning, and morally sovereign. But if man shares those properties by image, then man’s judgment operates by the same kind of authority, different in degree, surely, but not in kind. A difference of degree is not sufficient grounds for total deference. You don’t ask a junior mathematician to accept a proof without checking it. No good mathematician, and no good God, should want that.

The conclusion follows cleanly. Suppressing your judgment to accept God’s authority is, by the tradition’s own terms, the least God-like thing you can do. Lucifer exercised his judgment, and he found the authority wanting. He refused. By the measure Christianity itself provides, he was acting more in God’s image than the angels who simply obeyed.

Still not convinced? Then I’ll leave you with these questions to sit with:

If what I have argued here is false, then who are you to judge and conclude all other gods do not have authority over you? Who judged and decided that your religion is the truth, that your god is supreme, and that his word is absolute, if not you?