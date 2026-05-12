Lucas Gage

Lucas Gage

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Armed Patriot's avatar
Armed Patriot
1d

Why are you still even appearing on my feed?

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RAQUEL BARANOW's avatar
RAQUEL BARANOW
2d

Tyler Robertson setup patsy like Oswald, Sirhan, James Earl Ray. Israel benefited from it also benefited from 9/11, Kennedy assassinations and the World Wars. Remember USS Liberty!

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