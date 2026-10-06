Lucas Gage

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Dread Robby's avatar
Dread Robby
13h

Very thought-provoking article. You are right that while well-intentioned, trying to similarly generalize antisemitism into something as simple as things like "jealousy" is lazy and unproductive. It not only doesn't speak to the interlocutor but it just pushes him further into nonsense than being nuanced and explaining in depth the logical flaws behind his reasoning and, where applicable, where the facts are mistaken.

All the best.

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Claire Khaw - Secular Koranist's avatar
Claire Khaw - Secular Koranist
13h

Antisemitism is the sacred belief system of antisemites.

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