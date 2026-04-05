Lucas Gage

Lucas Gage

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ESC's avatar
ESC
6h

Read the Qur'an with English translation by Abdullah Yusuf Ali

Reply
Share
9 replies
n8's avatar
n8
21m

100% necessary. The Christian Right is stuck waiting for a savior, and Paganism/Apollonianism are just different flavors of LARPing. If we want results, we have to stop looking at the clouds and look at ourselves. The only way forward is Man.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lucas Gage · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture