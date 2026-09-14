Lucas Gage

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James D. Russell's avatar
James D. Russell
4d

This is one of your best pieces, man. So well written, thoughtful, and genuinely deep. It’s great to have you as part of the family.

I’m sure it feels good to be surrounded by successful, educated, pro-Western people who share your values and intellectual curiosity. Again, welcome to the family. We expect nothing but the best from someone like Lucas Gage - high-IQ, intelligent, articulate, and able to speak off the cuff for ten minutes without ever missing a beat.

I’d love to see Lucas Gage run for Congress in 2030. Someone with your looks, integrity, honesty, intellect, and ability to communicate has exactly what it takes to go far.

Godspeed, Lucas Gage!

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JeMarcus Forealeus's avatar
JeMarcus Forealeus
4d

There isn’t a better man than one who can change their minds and do the right thing. Major respect to you, sir. And thank you for your service and protecting this country.

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