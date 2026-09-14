It’s been several months since I’ve written on here because I deleted my previous Substack. I wanted to get away from the old crowd completely, even though deleting it cost me thousands. I grew tired of feeling obligated to hold on to something I had to let go, even if I was getting paid for it. The same was the case with my Rumble channel and my Shopify store. No amount of money was worth being connected to anyone from that world. It all had to go.

So why come back on here?

In the last three months, I have been sitting in silence, observing everything being said about me by former allies, former friends, and even former enemies. This period of silence was necessary for my personal growth, to learn how to endure nonstop attacks, to not care about being misunderstood or or even hated for the wrong reasons, and to endure the loss of having to accept that I had been in the wrong place for decades. Watching everyone come up with all sorts of narratives about me on their own was very interesting to see, because I refused to explain myself to anyone, so their imaginations ran wild.

Those who did their due diligence would have learned the logical progression that led me out of the JQ movement from the six interviews I did. But most people, feeling betrayed or having personal grievances toward me, especially the grifters I exposed, took the opportunity to spread lies and false narratives without pushback. The old me would have tried to refute every single attack, but I didn’t care anymore. I let these lies and false narratives spread as far as possible, acting as filters to remove everyone who fell for them from my life.

Learning to be silent was one half of the healing process.

The other half began during my appearance on the Jeremy Boreing Show. Jeremy suggested that I go back in time and reevaluate my beliefs, which he believed all stemmed from the combined trauma of 9/11 and the Iraq War. I left the show with that idea in mind, which led me to go back and reexamine everything.

After five more interviews with different people, I saw different perspectives I refused to look at for 14 years. This new information opened new doors—doors that I didn’t bother to open because I thought the only things behind them were lies. It was only after I opened those doors that I realized the room I was living in was also a lie.

For 20 years I have been ashamed of my service. The shame began with learning that the Iraq War was based on lies, that we were the bad guys. When I learned 9/11 was an inside job, this only made everything worse.

From 2006 to 2026, I was so anti-war that I basically became anti-American. I believed Al Qaeda was a CIA creation that did 9/11 on behest of Israel, the Jews, and special interests. When Bin Laden was killed in 2011, I thought it was just another lie to justify our fake war on terror. I thought the same when Trump claimed al-Baghdadi was killed in 2019, because I thought ISIS was another creation of the CIA/Mossad. Essentially, I believed all terrorists were just our puppets that we used as proxies to dominate the poor and innocent Arabs in the Middle East.

My trauma and guilt made me the perfect propagandist, not only for the JQ movement, but also what I later came to learn as the Red-Green Alliance.

A few weeks ago, I realized that every time I went viral over the last four years—whether it was Boom Boom Tel Aviv, my video on Aaron Bushnell, or my viral video on Russia/Ukraine—it was always because of influencers from the Red-Green Alliance.

I also noticed figures from the Red-Green Alliance were lying about all kinds of things—Bibi being dead; airstrikes that never happened; and knowingly promoting that Israel killed Charlie Kirk when I knew several of these figures who told me they didn’t believe it, but they pushed it to hurt Israel. Just like figures in the JQ movement, these supposed pious and honest Muslims, who pride themselves in never lying, were lying just as much as everyone else. When I started calling them out, they started lying about me. When I disagreed on Gaza being a genocide by definition, this was the final straw. I noticed what these people really were, and I saw they were never allies of the West, America, or even Whites; they were just using us for their anti-Zionist and anti-Western agenda.

Further research led me to learn about the anti-Zionist psyops the Soviet Union ran against Israel after the Six-Day War, from 1967 to 1988. The goal was to turn the Arab nations into antisemitic and anti-Zionist fronts against Israel. I started to see a connection between these pro-Iran, pro-Palestine, and pro-Russia accounts. I even started to see a connection between neo-Nazis, White nationalists, and pro-Russia accounts. I realized the Red-Green Alliance had shaped itself into the Red-Green-Brown (Nazis) Alliance, and I was unknowingly part of it since Oct 7th.

Once I began to call out this alliance, suddenly all masks fell off from my so-called Muslim friends and allies. Finally, they realized the stupid American is of no use to them.

The suicidal guilt that drove me to be anti-Zionist, anti-America, and anti-West had died off because I realized Americans like me, especially war veterans, were being weaponized against our own country with shame and guilt from our service, while these other countries, running proxy wars and invasions, were not checked by these figures, nor did they promote any guilt or shame.

Just a few days ago, I read, for the first time in 20 years, the 9/11 Commission Report Executive Summary, the 28 declassified pages of the 2002 Joint Inquiry Commission on 9/11, and even reviewed the internal dialogue of the Bush administration’s reasons for invading Iraq. Once I realized 9/11 wasn’t an inside job, my heart broke. This time it wasn’t just a sense of betrayal but also guilt—how many other Americans did I make anti-American? Did any of my rhetoric drive any of my fellow servicemen to suicide?

At the same time my heart broke, the 20 years of extreme shame and guilt were released from my body. Although extremely anxious, I froze for a few moments. I stood there in silence. A feeling washed over me. This was the near instant death of the shame and guilt. I've grown so accustomed to betrayal over the years—from friends, from allies, and from people in life in general—that this was just another betrayal like the rest.

But a new feeling began to emerge. Something I haven’t felt in decades: a form of pride.

I realized my signing up for the Marine Corps was not based on a lie at all. My desire to go fight for my country was not in vain at all. Although the Iraq War was certainly propagandized and had special interests behind it, we should still ensure all terrorists and enemy regimes get the memo: anyone who attacks America will be crushed, and this chaotic region will be brought to heel. That was probably part of the Bush administration’s plan, and it didn’t go as well as they thought. Regardless, this pride in me was also accompanied by a new passion: I see another enemy, similar to the ones who attacked us on 9/11. All anti-Western ideologies and forces, even if they didn’t attack us, absolutely want to attack us and would do so if they could.

Since making peace with Jews months prior, escaping antisemitic extremism, getting to know them, and putting that chapter behind me, I had already felt much better. But this reconnection to a part of myself I had suppressed due to enemy guilt propaganda reignited in me a patriotism for my country. I now clearly saw all the propaganda, all the moving parts working against us, even from the so-called pro-White types who call our troops ZOGbots, who paradoxically always brag about how great our race was at imperialism and colonialism, but for some reason, we shouldn’t be in the Middle East, because that’s immoral.

Even these Nietzschean-minded types have been softened by the Red-Green Alliance propaganda, thinking Americans have no interests at all in the Middle East because they have been so consumed by antisemitism; anything to do with Jews is always bad. I guess they believe it’s much better that Iran get nukes and run the region, that Putin takes all of Ukraine, and that China absorbs Taiwan, just to hurt the Jews and Israel. They have lost complete sight of the Grand Chessboard that is geopolitics and have merged with these voices, becoming part of the RGB Alliance.

But I have awakened from this trance and reject all of these voices.

I say, no! America must never stop being the great superpower that it is. We must not allow ourselves to be demoralized, to call ourselves “stupid Americans” or “ZOGbots” or anything else our enemies have guilted us into calling ourselves. We must maintain our military power in every region we possibly can, because the people telling us not to are our enemies. These jihadists and authoritarian governments are not better for the world. They cannot police themselves, let alone their neighbors. They lack the might and the minds that we have. That’s why the only way to destroy America is to convince Americans to destroy themselves.

I used to be one of these types of anti-America Americans, falling for this suicidal, guilt propaganda, but no more! America may not be perfect, but she is still the best country in the world, and I'm done being ashamed of being an American.