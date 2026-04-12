Lucas Gage

Lucas Gage

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Dennis Bodzash's avatar
Dennis Bodzash
2d

Great read! While I'm only a space enthusiast and not a scientist, the very fact that the people with the most to gain by even hinting that the Moon landings were fake, the Russians, never attempted to do is the strongest evidence against the whole Moon Hoax Theory, which is 100% American born of post-Vietnam and Watergate cynicism.

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James D. Russell's avatar
James D. Russell
2d

Great essay, Lucas ! Keep doing what you are doing. Everyone on the "Woke Right " should start looking at your work and paying attention.

It's 2026, FFS! Get up with the times, ppl.

The invisible man you heard about in your holly books does not exist.

You know what DOES exist ? Science!

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