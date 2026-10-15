Lucas Gage

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James D. Russell's avatar
James D. Russell
11h

Lucas, I understand what you're saying about building bridges, but I think you're overlooking a fundamental problem. YOU were able to engage in these debates because you had the intellectual capacity to do so. But not everyone has your IQ. Not everyone is created equal intellectually, and unfortunately, some of the people spreading these lies are so stupid that there is simply no productive debate to be had with them. You cannot reason with someone who lacks the ability or willingness to understand basic facts, no matter how much evidence you put in front of them. You see what they are doing to you... can one conduct an intelligent dialogue with people like Khaled or Bryce Mitchell.

Then you have an entirely different category of people: Eric Orwoll, Stew Peters, Owen Shroyer and others who are monetizing Jew-hatred. They're building platforms, fundraising, attracting audiences, and making money by spreading hatred against Jews. This isn't simply a matter of ignorance or people being misinformed. For some of these individuals, antisemitism has become a business model. The see someone like Shiloh Hendrix make over $700K by using the N word - and they want to do the same thing to the Jews.

And here's the real danger: people who ordinarily might never have had a problem with Jews are being drawn into this because hatred is being packaged, promoted, and monetized. These personalities have a financial incentive to keep their audiences angry and suspicious of Jews. Why would they stop when the hatred pays? Look at Jake Lange - a Jew.. standing in front of a Florida Jewish Housing Development with a sign talking about assimilation. Craziness, right? Is he going to go do the same to the Amish next?

So how exactly do you propose building a bridge with people who have built an entire business around destroying it? You can't reason someone out of a position that they have a financial incentive to maintain.

That's why I have absolutely no problem with organizations like StopAntisemitism, Canary Mission, and others calling these people out and exposing what they're doing - then going after their sources of income based purely on hate. These haters are creating hate chambers, and those chambers need to be exposed. We cannot sit back and pretend that dialogue alone will solve a problem when some people are actively profiting from making it worse.

I'm all for dialogue when dialogue is possible. But there has to be a recognition that not everyone is reachable, not everyone is arguing in good faith, and not everyone wants a resolution.

Sometimes fire has to be fought with fire. Building bridges is worthwhile, but not at the expense of allowing people to turn Jew-hatred into a profitable industry without being challenged. There's a time for dialogue, and there's a time to fight back.

Excellent article, as usual.

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Claire Khaw - Secular Koranist's avatar
Claire Khaw - Secular Koranist
11h

The winning narrative is the divine narrative.

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