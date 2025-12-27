Lucas Gage

February 2026

The Hypocrite in the Mirror
Nobody wants to be called a hypocrite because nobody likes hypocrites.
  Lucas Gage
Your Word Is Like Credit
A man’s word is everything.
  Lucas Gage
What I've Learned Using AI
The use of AI in all fields has given us the ability to excel very quickly in our tasks.
  Lucas Gage
To Jews and Gentiles: We Get Nothing from a War with Iran.
Whether you’re Jewish or Gentile, this current conflict, this war that’s being pushed involving Israel and Iran, does not benefit us average folk.
  Lucas Gage
The Story of PIE: Escaping Agrippa and Redefining Knowledge
During the month of October 2025, I accidentally encountered and learned about the Agrippa Trilemma after asking Grok if we could obtain knowledge…
  Lucas Gage
On Belief and Conspiracies
I want to address the recent explosion of conspiracy theories, especially those that are demonstrably false—claims we can now show, beyond reasonable…
January 2026

December 2025

