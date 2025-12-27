Lucas Gage
Ignore Your Haters
One thing I’ve learned over the last three years during my peak “influence” is that no matter how popular you may become, you will always have haters.
12 hrs ago

Lucas Gage
February 2026
The Hypocrite in the Mirror
Nobody wants to be called a hypocrite because nobody likes hypocrites.
Feb 26

Lucas Gage
Your Word Is Like Credit
A man’s word is everything.
Feb 23

Lucas Gage
What I've Learned Using AI
The use of AI in all fields has given us the ability to excel very quickly in our tasks.
Feb 22

Lucas Gage
To Jews and Gentiles: We Get Nothing from a War with Iran.
Whether you’re Jewish or Gentile, this current conflict, this war that’s being pushed involving Israel and Iran, does not benefit us average folk.
Feb 19

Lucas Gage
The Story of PIE: Escaping Agrippa and Redefining Knowledge
During the month of October 2025, I accidentally encountered and learned about the Agrippa Trilemma after asking Grok if we could obtain knowledge…
Feb 17

Lucas Gage
On Belief and Conspiracies
I want to address the recent explosion of conspiracy theories, especially those that are demonstrably false—claims we can now show, beyond reasonable…
Feb 16

Lucas Gage
January 2026
The Unifist Five-State Model
A video to helps illustrate the five-state model of Unifism, which I mention in the last chapter of my book “Our Struggle,” and further expand on in the…
Jan 10

Lucas Gage
December 2025
The Neofederal Unifist Manifesto
After publishing my recent book, Our Struggle, I’ve been feeling like I have nothing left to do.
Dec 27, 2025

Lucas Gage
